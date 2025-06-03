Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Former top prospect Ronny Mauricio will join the New York Mets on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN, after third baseman Mark Vientos limped off the field at Dodger Stadium with a right hamstring injury in Monday's win.

Mauricio returns to the big leagues after making his debut with the Mets and playing 26 games as a September call-up in 2023. The infielder then tore the ACL in his right knee playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and underwent a second knee operation last summer to remove scar tissue in the knee, further delaying his return to action.

The Mets were cautious with the 24-year-old Mauricio this spring, delaying his return to live games until late April. He played in five games in low-A before moving to Double-A for a week in mid-May and joining Triple-A Syracuse on May 18.

The hard-hitting Mauricio raked with Syracuse, batting .515 with three home runs and a 1.382 OPS in 39 plate appearances across nine games.

Mauricio played second base and third base for Syracuse and also played shortstop in two games at low-A. He primarily played second and third base for the Mets in 2023, though he also started two games at shortstop. With Vientos seemingly going to the injured list, the switch-hitting Mauricio figures to log innings at third base.

Vientos hurt his hamstring when he tripped and fell running down the first-place line as a pinch-hitter in Monday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers. After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, "It didn't look good." Vientos was scheduled to undergo testing.

A breakout star in 2024, Vientos, 25, has regressed both offensively and defensively this season. He's batting .230 with six home runs and a .678 OPS in 53 games after clubbing 27 home runs with an .837 OPS in 111 games last season. His defensive struggles -- advanced metrics indicate he has been one of the worst defensive third basemen -- had prompted the Mets to have him start more games as the designated hitter with Brett Baty at third base.