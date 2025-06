Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Braves manager Brian Snitker knows the unique nature of Atlanta's coaching change this week, but he's also excited about reuniting with an old friend.

Former Braves manager Fredi González will be the team's new third-base coach, replacing Matt Tuiasosopo. The team announced the change Monday. The Braves opened a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

"[There are] probably not too many instances where people flip jobs like that like we have," Snitker said. "I enjoyed my time as his third base coach, and the relationship that we created and the trust and friendship."

González managed the Braves from 2011 to 2016, and Snitker was his third-base coach for the first three years of that run. When González was let go, Snitker was promoted from Atlanta's Triple-A team and replaced him. Now González will serve Snitker in the same capacity.

"When I replaced him 10 years ago, it was bittersweet because I was replacing one of my best friends," Snitker said.

González was working for MLB as an umpire supervisor this season when the Braves reached out. He was the third-base coach for the Marlins from 2017 to 2019 and the bench coach for the Orioles from 2020 to 2024.

Snitker said González's experience will be key for the Braves as they try to turn around a season that has not met expectations.

"I'm excited for him to get back on the field because he has a lot to offer," Snitker said. "He has a lot of experience in a lot of different areas. He's kind of done a little bit of everything."

Fredi González, middle, managed the Braves from 2011 to 2016, and Brian Snitker, left, was his third-base coach for the first three years of that run. González, hired by Atlanta this week, was recently the bench coach for the Orioles in 2020-24. John Adams/Icon Sportswire

Tuiasosopo will remain in the organization as its minor league infield coordinator, a position the team did not have.

"[The players] are all really happy that we could keep him in the organization," Snitker said. "He's going to do a great job. They had different guys sharing [infield duties]. Having a dedicated guy like that is going to be good for our minor league system."