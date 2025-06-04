Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run in his return from a month on the injured list, Carlos Rodon won his seventh straight decision and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Tuesday night for their 11th win in 14 games.

Back from a strained right oblique that caused him to miss 28 games, Chisholm pulled a fastball into the first row of the right-center seats against Tanner Bibee (4-6) for a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning. Six pitches later, Anthony Volpe drove a sweeper into the left-field stands, giving the Yankees back-to-back homers for the fifth time.

Rodon (8-3) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. He extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and retired 17 straight batters entering the seventh, when Jose Ramirez singled, stole second and came around when David Fry bounced a single past DJ LeMahieu at second base. Rodon stranded runners at the corners.

Devin Williams, back as closer after Luke Weaver strained a hamstring that is expected to sideline him four to six weeks, allowed Carlos Santana's one-out double and pinch-hitter Daniel Schneemann's two-out RBI single in the ninth, then retired Bo Naylor on a flyout for his sixth save in seven chances.

LeMahieu's fifth-inning single drove in Chisholm, who had blooped a single for the Yankees' first hit.

Chisholm moved to third base from second, where LeMahieu is starting, and made a fine throw from foul territory to retire Angel Martínez in the third.

Bibee threw a season-high 107 pitches, allowing three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Fry, whose 10th-inning homer beat the Yankees in Game 3 of last year's American League Championship Series, went 1 for 3 as the designated hitter in his first start following reconstructive right elbow surgery in November. He struck out Sunday as a pinch hitter in his season debut.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.