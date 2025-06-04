Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Mariners right-hander George Kirby exited Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles after taking a 102.7 mph line drive to the face.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Kirby threw a fastball inside to Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias, which he promptly ripped right back up the middle. The baseball made contact with Kirby's face, and he immediately jogged off the field as blood flowed from his mouth.

Kirby was promptly attended to by the Mariners' training staff. He did not return for the sixth inning, although he had already thrown 95 pitches by the time of his departure.

Urias was retired on the play since the ball ricocheted off Kirby's face toward first base and was fielded by Seattle first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.