MIAMI -- Hunter Goodman tripled and doubled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Wednesday to complete a sweep in their first series win of the season.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland allowed two unearned runs over 6 1/3 innings. Freeland (1-8) scattered four hits and struck out four for his first victory since a 4-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 8, 2024.

June Jump After being swept 10 times while starting the season with a 9-50 record, the Rockies have gotten on the right side of the ledger in June, starting the month with a 3-1 mark. Month Rec. March 1-3 April 4-22 May 4-24 June 3-1

Colorado, which began the series with a major league-worst 9-50 record, won its third straight for the first time this season. It was the Rockies' first three-game sweep since they beat the San Diego Padres in May 2024.

Jake Bird got the last two outs in the seventh, Victor Vodnik pitched the eighth and Tyler Kinley closed for his second save.

The Rockies struck quickly against Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (3-6) on Goodman's RBI triple in the first.

Consecutive doubles from Tyler Freeman and Jordan Beck in the fifth made it 2-0.

Goodman hit a leadoff double against reliever Janson Junk in the sixth, advanced on a flyout and scored on Brenton Doyle's sacrifice fly.

Goodman finished 7-for-13, with three homers and five RBIs in the series against Miami.

The Marlins, who lost their fourth straight, got on the board on Heriberto Hernandez's run-scoring single and an RBI fielder's choice by Jesus Sanchez in the seventh.

Quantrill allowed two runs and five hits over five innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out two.