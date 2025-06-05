Shohei Ohtani demolishes a 424-foot home run to right field in the seventh inning for the Dodgers. (0:34)

Shohei Ohtani is having a season so strong for the Los Angeles Dodgers that manager Dave Roberts decided to buy Ohtani's daughter a car -- sort of.

Roberts says in a video posted to social media by the Dodgers on Wednesday that he and his wife purchased a pink remote-controlled electronic Porsche for Ohtani's daughter, who was born in April. Roberts calls it a "sincere gesture."

As Ohtani walks into Roberts' office, he looks down at the car, smiles and stands speechless as Roberts says, "I have a gift for you. Actually, for your daughter."

"For my daughter?" Ohtani responds. "Thank you."

Roberts then explains the two often share jokes and that this gift is a "little bit of a joke" but a sincere one.

"This is going to be your daughter's first car," he says.

After examining the vehicle, Ohtani stands up and deadpans: "I thought I'm in trouble" for being called into Roberts' office. The two then share a laugh and snap a photo together.

As he leaves the office, Ohtani asks whether he can keep the toy vehicle and is reassured that he can.

The three-time MVP is batting .288 with a league-leading 23 home runs plus 39 RBIs entering the Dodgers' Wednesday night matchup with the New York Mets.