What is AUSL? 2025 softball schedule, teams, players, more

The inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League kicks off this summer. Per the official website, the AUSL is a professional women's softball league for the world's best professional softball players.

How does the league work?

Four teams will compete in a 24-game slate, followed by a three-game championship series and a dynamic, points-based All-Star Cup.

How can fans watch the action?

ESPN2 and ESPNU will broadcast 18 regular-season games starting on June 10th, while the AUSL championship will air on ESPN2. There will be 21 additional All-Star Cup games available on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

What teams are in the lineup?

The Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts will compete in the inaugural season.

Which players are participating?

Featured players include 50 NCAA All-Americans, athletes from each of the last 11 NCAA title-winning teams and other notable stars like Bri Ellis, Lexi Kilfoyl, Skylar Wallace and more.

What is the full schedule?

*All times Eastern

AUSL regular season and championship

June 10: Talons at Bandits, 8 p.m., ESPN2

June 12: Volts at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPN2

June 14: Volts at Bandits, 12 p.m., ESPNU

June 18: Bandits at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

June 20: Talons at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU

June 21: Talons at Volts, 5 p.m., ESPNU

June 22: Talons at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU

July 7: Bandits at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

July 8: Volts at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

July 11: Bandits at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

July 13: Bandits at Talons, 1 p.m., ESPN2

July 16: Blaze at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

July 17: Bandits at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

July 18: Bandits at Volts, 8 p.m., ESPNU

July 22: Volts at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

July 23: Volts at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

July 26: AUSL Championship Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2

July 27: AUSL Championship Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN2

July 28: AUSL Championship Game 3 (if needed), 7 p.m., ESPN2

AUSL All-Star Cup

Aug. 2: All-Star Cup Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 2: All-Star Cup Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 3: All-Star Cup Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 4: All-Star Cup Game 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 6: All-Star Cup Game 5, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 6: All-Star Cup Game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 19: All-Star Cup Game 7, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 20: All-Star Cup Game 8, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 21: All-Star Cup Game 9, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 24: All-Star Cup Game 10, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 24: All-Star Cup Game 11, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 25: All-Star Cup Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 25: All-Star Cup Game 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 26: All-Star Cup Game 14, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 26: All-Star Cup Game 15, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Aug. 29: All-Star Cup Game 16, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 29: All-Star Cup Game 17, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 30: All-Star Cup Game 18, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 30: All-Star Cup Game 19, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 31: All-Star Cup Game 20, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Aug. 31: All-Star Cup Game 21, 5 p.m., ESPNU

How can fans access more softball coverage?

