          What is AUSL? 2025 softball schedule, teams, players, more

          Lexi Kilfoyl will carry her success at Oklahoma State to the new Athletes Unlimited Softball League, where she will pitch for the Bandits. AP Photo/Brandon Wade
          • ESPN
          Jun 5, 2025, 07:21 PM

          The inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League kicks off this summer. Per the official website, the AUSL is a professional women's softball league for the world's best professional softball players.

          How does the league work?

          Four teams will compete in a 24-game slate, followed by a three-game championship series and a dynamic, points-based All-Star Cup.

          How can fans watch the action?

          ESPN2 and ESPNU will broadcast 18 regular-season games starting on June 10th, while the AUSL championship will air on ESPN2. There will be 21 additional All-Star Cup games available on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

          What teams are in the lineup?

          The Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts will compete in the inaugural season.

          Which players are participating?

          Featured players include 50 NCAA All-Americans, athletes from each of the last 11 NCAA title-winning teams and other notable stars like Bri Ellis, Lexi Kilfoyl, Skylar Wallace and more.

          What is the full schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          AUSL regular season and championship

          • June 10: Talons at Bandits, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 12: Volts at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 14: Volts at Bandits, 12 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 18: Bandits at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 20: Talons at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 21: Talons at Volts, 5 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 22: Talons at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 7: Bandits at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 8: Volts at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 11: Bandits at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 13: Bandits at Talons, 1 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 16: Blaze at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 17: Bandits at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 18: Bandits at Volts, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 22: Volts at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 23: Volts at Talons, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 26: AUSL Championship Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 27: AUSL Championship Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 28: AUSL Championship Game 3 (if needed), 7 p.m., ESPN2

          AUSL All-Star Cup

          • Aug. 2: All-Star Cup Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 2: All-Star Cup Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 3: All-Star Cup Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 4: All-Star Cup Game 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 6: All-Star Cup Game 5, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 6: All-Star Cup Game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 19: All-Star Cup Game 7, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 20: All-Star Cup Game 8, 10 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 21: All-Star Cup Game 9, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 24: All-Star Cup Game 10, 3 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 24: All-Star Cup Game 11, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 25: All-Star Cup Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 25: All-Star Cup Game 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 26: All-Star Cup Game 14, 6 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 26: All-Star Cup Game 15, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

          • Aug. 29: All-Star Cup Game 16, 6 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 29: All-Star Cup Game 17, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 30: All-Star Cup Game 18, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 30: All-Star Cup Game 19, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 31: All-Star Cup Game 20, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

          • Aug. 31: All-Star Cup Game 21, 5 p.m., ESPNU

          How can fans access more softball coverage?

