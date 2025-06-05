Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated pitcher Andrew Saalfrank from the ineligible list on Thursday, marking the end of his one-year suspension for betting on baseball games.

The Diamondbacks optioned the 27-year-old left-hander to the Arizona Complex League.

The team designated right-hander Scott McGough for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

On June 4, 2024, Major League Baseball announced a lifetime ban for San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano for betting on baseball games. Saalfrank, Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly and two minor leaguers received one-year bans for violating the league's sports betting rules and policies.

An MLB investigation found that Saalfrank placed small-scale bets on big league games while he was in the minors. He wagered a total of $445 over 29 bets, including four involving Diamondbacks games.

Saalfrank made two relief appearances for Arizona in 2024 and allowed four runs in one inning of work.

In 2023, he made 10 scoreless relief appearances in the regular season and posted a 3.18 ERA in 11 postseason appearances, including three scoreless outings against the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

McGough, 35, has no decisions and a 6.43 ERA in seven relief appearances this season. He is 3-10 with a 5.86 ERA and nine saves in 102 career games (three starts) for the Miami Marlins (2015) and Diamondbacks (2023-25).