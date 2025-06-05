Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Less than a month after undergoing surgery on a fractured left ankle, Oswaldo Cabrera is still hoping to return this season to help the New York Yankees.

"They told me that it's a small possibility," Cabrera said before the Yankees concluded a three-game series against Cleveland on Thursday. "That is a small possibility, but a small possibility that I trust that one. So I'm a very optimistic guy that feels like good things can be on my way. So we're going to work to get back soon."

Cabrera has his left leg elevated on a scooter and is in a walking boot. He said he will use the scooter for at least another month before starting to walk with the boot on.

Cabrera underwent surgery May 15, and manager Aaron Boone said at the time it was unlikely the utilityman would return this season.

"I don't think we're necessarily expecting it, but you never know how he heals and the next couple of months," Boone said. "I know one thing with Oswaldo: I know there's not a better person out there who loves all this as much as him, and I know he's going to pour everything into the rehab process and healing, and we'll see where we are as it unfolds."

Cabrera was carted off the field after getting hurt on an awkward slide in the ninth inning of New York's 11-5 victory over Seattle on May 12. He scored on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly and was injured when he reached back for the plate.

Cabrera had a brace put on his left ankle before entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Cabrera was taken to a hospital with team athletic trainer Tim Lentych and was visited by several teammates, including Judge and Anthony Volpe.

Cabrera is in his fourth season and has become a regular in the Yankees' lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.