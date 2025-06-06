June MLB games on ESPN: Yankees-Red Sox, Mets-Phillies, more

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" presented by Capital One heats up during the month of June, with three of the sport's biggest rivalry games coming to the prime-time platform.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox to Yankee Stadium on June 8 in a clash of AL East foes. Juan Soto and the New York Mets head to Philadelphia to take on Bryce Harper and the Phillies on June 15 in the latest installment of their NL East rivalry. Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers close out the June "Sunday Night Baseball" rivalry slate against the San Francisco Giants on June 22 in a clash of NL West rivals at Dodger Stadium.

Here are key facts about ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" June slate:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday

Red Sox at Yankees: 7 p.m.

June 15

Mets at Phillies: 7 p.m.

June 22

Giants at Dodgers: 7 p.m.

Coverage begins with "Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown" at 6 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and in the MLB streaming hub.

How can fans access other MLB content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, features, scores, standings and more.