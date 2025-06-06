White Sox promote top catching prospect Kyle Teel

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox called up catcher Kyle Teel from Triple-A Charlotte before Friday's series opener against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Teel, 23, is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox system and No. 26 overall in baseball by MLB.com. He has yet to make his major league debut.

Teel is slashing .295/.394/.492 with eight homers, 30 RBIs, 34 runs and 30 walks in 50 games with Charlotte. He has reached base safely in 38 of his past 39 games since April 10.

The Boston Red Sox drafted Teel in the first round (14th overall) in 2023 out of Virginia. He was traded to Chicago in December 2024 along with three other prospects in exchange for All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet.

In corresponding transactions on Friday, the White Sox optioned catcher Korey Lee to Charlotte and designated right-hander Ryan Cusick for assignment.