The Cincinnati Reds reinstated first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the injured list Friday, while catcher Austin Wynns was designated for assignment.

Encarnacion-Strand, 25, has been out with a back injury after batting .158 with two home runs and five RBIs in 15 games. In 107 games for the Reds over the past three seasons, he is batting .230 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Wynns, 34, was 16-for-40 (.400) in 18 games and has been one of three Reds catchers since Tyler Stephenson returned from an oblique injury May 2. Wynns last played May 28 and last had a plate appearance on May 23.

In seven seasons with five different clubs, Wynns is a career .241 hitter with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs in 256 games.