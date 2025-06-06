Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run double to give the Diamondbacks a late 11-10 lead in the ninth inning vs. the Braves. (0:28)

Former Atlanta Braves closer Craig Kimbrel is set to rejoin the club where it all began after the nine-time All-Star was recalled to the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Kimbrel, 37, spent his first five major league seasons with the Braves, collecting 186 saves while leading the National League in the category for four seasons.

In a series of moves, the Braves traded right-hander Scott Blewett to the Baltimore Orioles for cash. Left-hander Dylan Dodd also was recalled from Triple-A, while right-hander Daysbel Hernandez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation.

The move to bolster the bullpen with Kimbrel comes one day after the Braves allowed seven runs in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 15 major league seasons for eight clubs, Kimbrel has gone 56-47 with 440 saves and a 2.59 ERA in 837 appearances. He most recently was named an All-Star in 2023, when he had 23 saves and a 3.26 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in March.

Dodd, who turned 27 on Friday, did not allow a run in two appearances with the Braves earlier this season and is 2-2 with a 7.34 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) with the club over the past three seasons.

Hernandez, 28, was 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 relief appearances with Atlanta this season.

Blewett, 29, had a 5.51 ERA in 11 appearances for the Braves this season and returns to the Orioles after making two scoreless appearances with them earlier this season before he was traded to Atlanta, also for cash.