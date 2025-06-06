Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are bringing up prospect Ryan Ritter to fill in for injured shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.

Ritter had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday before Colorado began a three-game series with the NL East-leading New York Mets. Tovar was placed on the 10-day injured list - retroactive to Tuesday - with a strained left oblique.

It was part of a series of moves made by the last-place Rockies. They also released catcher Jacob Stallings and recalled catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A. Reliever Zach Agnos was reinstated from the bereavement list.

The 24-year-old Ritter was picked by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of Kentucky. He's hit .284 with 48 homers, 166 RBI and 42 stolen bases over parts of four minor-league seasons.

Ritter was recently named the Pacific Coast League player of the month after hitting .381 for the Isotopes with 12 homers and 31 RBI. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Ritter primarily played shortstop this season for Albuquerque.

Tovar, a Gold Glove winner last season, is hitting .258 with three homers and 10 RBI in 32 games. He spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a bruised left hip.