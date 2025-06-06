Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Athletics placed catcher Shea Langeliers on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left oblique.

He got hurt during Thursday's 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins, grabbing his left side during an at-bat in the sixth inning.

The A's called up catcher Jhonny Pereda and outfielder Seth Brown from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated outfielder Drew Avans for assignment.

Langeliers is batting .237 with 10 homers and 27 RBI, but he has been in a slump with a .172 average over his past 18 games.

Pereda and Brown were on the A's opening-day roster, but both struggled at the plate and were sent to Las Vegas. Pereda hit .346 with the Triple-A club and Brown batted .500 with seven homers and 13 RBI in nine games.