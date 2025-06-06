CINCINNATI -- Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz will not be in the lineup for Cincinnati's series opener against Arizona on Friday night after his flight from the Dominican Republic, where he was mourning the death of his older sister, was canceled.

De La Cruz, 23, returned to the Dominican Republic after Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was not placed on the bereavement list and was expected to be back in Cincinnati late Friday.

"He was actually trying to get here in time for the game, but one of his flights got canceled, so he's getting here later," Reds manager Terry Francona said.

The Reds got a boost to the lineup Friday when first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had been on the IL since April 17 due to back inflammation.

Second baseman Matt McLain moved to short in place of De La Cruz, and Garrett Hampson was set to play second base against the Diamondbacks.