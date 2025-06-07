DENVER -- Shortstop Francisco Lindor's broken toe is healing fast enough that he may soon be back in the lineup for the New York Mets.

Possibly even this weekend.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Friday's game against Colorado that Lindor did some running and went through some drills in the cage. He might even have some type of availability Friday, Mendoza added.

Lindor's right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning Wednesday. He sat out Thursday.

"I feel a little bit better today than how I felt yesterday," Mendoza said about Lindor's availability against last-place Colorado. "I thought maybe even the full series. But watching him today, talking to him, I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the lineup (Saturday) or the next day."

Ronny Mauricio filled in for Lindor at shortstop against the Rockies on Friday, while Brandon Nimmo was in the leadoff spot.

Lindor is hitting .279 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs this season. He finished runner-up to Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP race last season.

In Wilmington, Delaware, Mets lefty Sean Manaea made a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn against the Blue Rocks. He threw 36 pitches -- 26 strikes -- over 1⅔ innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Manaea, who has been sidelined all season by an oblique injury, struck out two and didn't walk a batter.

The 33-year-old Manaea re-signed as a free agent with the Mets for $75 million over three years. He went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts last season.