Detroit Tigers shortstop prospect Bryce Rainer will miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery.

The club's 2024 first-round draft pick (11th overall) dislocated his right shoulder diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt on Tuesday.

Rainer, 19, who throws right-handed, played in 35 games for Class-A Lakeland in his first professional season. He batted .288 with five homers, 22 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, Rainer is expected to be ready for spring training. He is the No. 3 prospect in the Tigers' system.