The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Zebby Matthews on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday for Matthews, who owns a 1-1 record with a 5.21 ERA in four appearances (all starts) this season since being called up to the roster on May 18.

Matthews, 25, is 2-5 with a 6.19 ERA in 13 career appearances (all starts) with Minnesota.

Also Sunday, the Twins activated left-hander Danny Coulombe from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. Coulombe, who is working his way past a forearm injury, be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Minneapolis.

Coulombe, 35, made one rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul, pitching one scoreless inning on Friday night against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He pitched 16 2/3 scoreless innings over 19 relief appearances with Minnesota this season before being placed on the injured list on May 18.