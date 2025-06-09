Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran first baseman and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and cash from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Angels will send cash or a player to be named to San Francisco for the 31-year-old Wade, who had been with the Giants since 2021. The team designated him for assignment Wednesday.

Los Angeles right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Wade batted .167 with one homer and 15 RBIs for the Giants this season, his struggles culminating with a 2-for-17 performance on the team's most recent road trip. Wade hit a career-high .260 last season, and he gained a reputation in San Francisco for clutch late-game performances.

The Angels currently have Nolan Schanuel at first base and six outfielders on their major league roster, but some have position flexibility.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian and Giants general manager Zack Minasian are brothers.