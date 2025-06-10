Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel looked to be on his way to his fourth home run of the season Monday. Unfortunately for him, Athletics center fielder Denzel Clarke had the final say.

Schanuel hit an 86 mph splitter off Athletics pitcher Grant Holman deep into center field in the bottom of the first inning. It went over the wall -- but Clarke elevated and hung in the air to snag the ball for an acrobatic catch.

Holman put his hands above his head while Clarke celebrated his grab. All Schanuel could do was stare blank-faced toward center field in awe.

One of the greatest catches you'll ever see! 😳 pic.twitter.com/am5qE4LDnS — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

Clarke nearly fell toward the rocks deep in Angel Stadium in making the play, but managed to keep himself and the baseball inside the park to record the out.

The robbery comes not long after the 25-year-old made a similar play against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 30. He climbed the center-field wall to catch a drive from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Clarke, a highly touted prospect, was called up by the Athletics on May 23. Entering Monday, he was batting .224 with one home run and three RBIs.