Stephen A. Smith calls Denzel Clarke's home run robbery against the Angels one of the greatest catches in baseball history. (1:42)

SAS: Denzel Clarke's HR robbery is one of the greatest catches ever (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

It has been the year of the home run robbery, the year of spectacular center field defense ... and maybe now, the year of Denzel Clarke.

Wait, who's Denzel Clarke? The 24-year-old Canadian by way of Cal State Northridge has played just 16 games in the majors for the Athletics but has already made two legendary catches, including one on Monday that, with its cinematic brilliance, will be long remembered alongside some of the best robberies of all time.

But we have many candidates for catch of the year in this year of defense. Here's a rundown of the top 12 catches so far in 2025 -- and, trust us, it was not easy to trim the list (and we undoubtedly missed some other strong candidates). Oh, and sorry infielders, we're sticking to only outfielders for this list.

1. Denzel Clarke, Athletics (June 9)

play 0:46 Catch of the year! Denzel Clarke scales wall for absurd HR robbery Denzel Clarke defies gravity to make a sensational home run robbery for the Athletics vs. the Angels.

As A's announcer Dallas Braden exclaimed, "Oh my god!"

There is a photo that captures the catch in its full glory, with Clarke several feet off the ground, his back to home plate, his right hand balancing his body on top of the wall, his gloved left hand reaching way above and beyond the top of the fence. The stretch and reach put this catch into official ridiculous territory.

"That play was pretty phenomenal," A's manager Mark Kotsay said after the game. "I asked our bench coach Darren Bush, 'If he had fallen over the fence, how would they have ruled that?' That's about as far over a fence you can get without going over and making a play. We talk about his range. The package is instinct, reaction and speed. He's got it all."

How spectacular has Clarke been in center field for the A's? He ranks tied for fourth among center fielders in Statcast's fielding run value and also tied for fourth among center fielders in defensive runs saved. But remember: He has played only 16 games. In just a couple of weeks in the majors, Clarke has already established himself as a potentially historic defensive center fielder.

He has been overmatched at the plate -- he has 29 strikeouts and just one walk -- so it remains to be seen whether Clarke will hit enough to remain a regular, but his defense is so good that it might not matter.

2. Denzel Clarke, Athletics (June 6)

play 0:37 Denzel Clarke crashes into wall for unbelievable grab A's center fielder Denzel Clarke collides with the wall at full speed to make a spectacular catch.

We focus on home run robberies, but Clarke sacrificed his body to make this play.

"I always have a gauge of where the wall is at, how fast I'm going and what I'm going to need to do," Clarke said after the 5-4 win over the Orioles. "I know we have a big warning track here, so as I'm approaching the wall, I'm like, 'I have one extra step here. I can either go take it or play this off the wall.' I decided to go make the play. I put my body on the line, and I'm happy it held up for the win today."

Pitcher J.P. Sears watched in amazement.

"Easily the best catch anybody has ever made when I'm pitching," Sears said. "It's just unreal. Definitely one of the best plays, maybe the best play I've ever seen in person."

play 0:26 Daulton Varsho stumbles and falls before incredible backhand catch Daulton Varsho does acrobatics and falls over before completing an incredible catch for the Blue Jays vs. the Red Sox.

Varsho's catch prompted comparisons to some of the best catches of all time. Now it might not even be the best catch of the season. The argument against it is he made an impossible play only by falling down in the first place. Still, it was a one-of-a-kind catch.

play 0:51 Mets put on a defensive masterclass in the 4th inning Francisco Lindor and Tyrone Taylor put on a jaw-dropping defensive display on all three outs for the Mets.

Taylor's catch got lost since it happened the same night as Varsho's catch, but it might be the most impressive diving catch so far, a full-speed sprint into deep left-center.

"A thing of beauty," exclaimed Mets announcer Gary Cohen, while one Mets fan wrote: "Tyrone Taylor just became a forever Met."

play 0:30 Michael Harris II makes unbelievable snag in center Michael Harris II tracks the ball for a long way, finally making a Willie Mays-style over-the-shoulder catch for the out.

Harris is all over the highlights, but this one evokes memories of the famous Jim Edmonds catch.

play 0:35 Dane Myers lays out for run-saving grab for Marlins Marlins center fielder Dane Myers makes a clutch catch in the outfield to prevent the San Francisco Giants from scoring in the seventh inning.

Myers has made several highlight-reel catches, but this one was probably the best as he hangs on to the ball after crashing into the wall.

VICTOR SCOTT II WITH ONE OF THE BEST CATCHES EVER! pic.twitter.com/jgX1R96qgy — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 4, 2025

Another spectacular young center fielder, Scott robbed Juan Soto of a home run with this leaping grab.

Rodriguez's defensive metrics are once again elite (97th percentile in outs above average, tied for first among center fielders with Ceddanne Rafaela in defensive runs saved) with plays like this one, when he robbed Kerry Carpenter of a base hit.

play 1:09 Red Sox outfielders team up for unbelievable HR robbery Wilyer Abreu goes up to rob the home run, but the ball bounces off his glove into Ceddanne Rafaela's glove for one of the wildest catches you'll ever see.

Carpenter got robbed once again when Abreu saved a home run, tag-teaming with Rafaela for another one-of-a-kind play.

Pete Crow-Armstrong lays out for the SPECTACULAR catch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RNtyd6QASV — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2025

We can't have a list of the best catches of 2025 without including Crow-Armstrong. This one had just a 10% catch probability and he made it look easy. Crow-Armstrong already feels like a lock for his first Gold Glove, ranking in the 100th percentile in outs above average and just behind J-Rod and Rafaela in DRS.

11. Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox (May 8)

play 0:41 Ceddanne Rafaela crashes into the wall for jaw-dropping grab Ceddanne Rafaela denies Rangers as he lays out against the wall to make a sensational snag.

How many great young center fielders do we have now? Rafaela's catch could have happened only at Fenway Park, as he raced deep into the triangle and crashed into the wall.

12. Derek Hill, Miami Marlins (April 8)

play 0:42 Derek Hill goes full extension for incredible catch on warning track Derek Hill lays out at full stretch to make a great diving catch to leave three Mets stranded and end the 6th inning for the Marlins.

Tyrone Taylor was on the other end of this play from Hill, who had to battle a 19-mph wind to make this catch.

Honorable mentions

Ian Happ (April 5): Happ is a three-time Gold Glove winner, and he showed why.

Jacob Melton (June 6): Astros rookie Melton recently got called up and showed off his range with this play.

Riley Greene (June 2): Greene with a similar play to Melton's, only in the left-field corner.