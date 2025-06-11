Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Tigers rookie right-hander Jackson Jobe needs season-ending surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, the AL Central leaders said Wednesday.

Jobe, one of baseball's top prospects entering the season, was 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 starts this year. He has 39 strikeouts and 27 walks in 49 innings.

He mentioned discomfort in the elbow during a start against the San Francisco Giants on May 28 and hadn't pitched since.

Jobe was selected third overall out of high school in the 2021 amateur draft by the Tigers. He made his major league debut late last season when he was called up during the Tigers' playoff push and threw a combined four scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, in two relief appearances.