Mets pitcher Kodai Senga appears to injure his right hamstring while reaching for the ball and landing awkwardly on the bag. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Kodai Senga threw 5⅔ scoreless innings Thursday before leaving with a hamstring strain in the New York Mets' 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals that completed a three-game sweep.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game that Senga will have an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury, and will need to spend time on the injured list.

"We've just got to wait and see what we're dealing with," Mendoza said.

Senga (7-3) allowed one hit and one walk before getting hurt while making a leaping grab of Pete Alonso's high throw on CJ Abrams' grounder between first and second. Senga touched the bag with his right foot on the way down but stumbled upon landing and reached for the back of his right leg. He hopped a couple of steps before tumbling to the ground.

After being surrounded by a trainer, his interpreter, Mendoza and teammates, Senga walked off the field under his own power. He lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.47, but will be placed on the injured list.

Jeff McNeil stayed hot with a three-run homer in the first for the Mets, who have won six straight to improve to an MLB-best 45-24. Brandon Nimmo homered off the right-field foul pole in the fifth.

The Nationals snapped a 22-inning scoreless streak by rallying for three runs in the ninth, when Luis Garcia Jr. and Josh Bell hit RBI singles and García scored on a wild pitch before Edwin Diaz got Jose Tena and Keibert Ruiz to ground out to earn his 15th save.

Washington's Michael Soroka (3-4) gave up all four runs and struck out five in five innings.

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media was used in this report.