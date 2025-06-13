Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski is pulled in the top of the sixth inning after rolling his ankle on the mound on his MLB debut. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski left his highly anticipated major league debut when he slipped on the front part of the mound after holding the St. Louis Cardinals hitless through five innings of a 6-0 win Thursday night.

Misiorowski had just thrown a third straight ball to Victor Scott to open the sixth when his foot landed awkwardly. After Brewers medical staff went out to check on him, Misiorowski exited the game and Nick Mears came out of the bullpen.

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski reacts after recording one of his five strikeouts Thursday night against the Cardinals. AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

The Brewers later said Misiorowski left because of cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

The flamethrowing right-hander struck out five and walked three through the first five innings, earning the win. Scott ended up taking a fourth ball from Mears, and that walk also was charged to Misiorowski.

Mears retired the next three batters, but Willson Contreras grounded a clean single up the middle against Aaron Ashby leading off the seventh for St. Louis' first hit.

Misiorowski spent much of the night showcasing the elite velocity that made him one of the game's top pitching prospects.

He reached 100 mph with each of the first three pitches he threw to Lars Nootbaar to start the game. Two pitches later, Nootbaar fouled off a 102.2 mph offering. Fourteen of the 81 pitches Misiorowski threw reached at least 100 mph, the most for a rookie pitcher in a game this season.

He became the 10th player since 1891 with at least five innings pitched and no hits allowed in his major league debut. Only Pittsburgh's Bumpus Jones has thrown a no-hitter in his MLB debut, doing so in 1892.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.