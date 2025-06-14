Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer topped out at 94 mph and threw 56 pitches Friday night in his first Triple-A rehab outing since the Toronto right-hander suffered inflammation in his right thumb.

Scherzer, 40, signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. Scherzer left his debut start with the team against Baltimore on March 29 after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. The next day, Toronto put Scherzer on the injured list because of inflammation in his thumb.

Scherzer gave up two runs, struck out four and walked none over 4⅓ innings in an anticipated start for Triple-A Buffalo against the Columbus Clippers. He waved in appreciation to a crowd that gave him a big ovation as he walked off the field.

"It'll be the most watched Triple-A game for a while," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Or most uploaded Triple-A game."

Scherzer did allow a 425-foot home run to one of the top 100 prospects in minor league baseball, Columbus left fielder C.J. Kayfus.

Schneider said ahead of Toronto's game Friday night in Philadelphia that the box score didn't matter to him. He wanted to make sure Scherzer came out of the game healthy.

"I want to see how Max feels tomorrow," Schneider said. "I could care less about the line score. I want to see 60-65 pitches. I want to see the fastball velo is good and he's coming out healthy."

Scherzer has had two cortisone injections this season to relieve inflammation in his thumb. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list last month, but became eligible to return May 29.

Scherzer won World Series titles with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. He won his first Cy Young Award after going 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts for Detroit in 2013. The eight-time All-Star earned consecutive NL Cy Young Awards with Washington in 2016 and 2017.

Schneider said Scherzer would likely need one more rehab start before he can join the Blue Jays' rotation. The Blue Jays are in second place behind the Yankees in the AL East.

"The plan right now is to meet us here and probably throw a bullpen and then go back and do another one," Schneider said.