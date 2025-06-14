Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds acquired right-hander Brian Van Belle from the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Reds optioned Van Belle to Triple-A Louisville. The Red Sox had designated him for assignment on Wednesday.

Van Belle, 28, has yet to make his major league debut. He was 5-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) this season at Triple-A Worcester.

Since breaking into Boston's system in 2021 out of Miami (Florida), Van Belle is 37-19 with a 4.41 ERA in 115 games (84 starts) in the minor leagues. He has struck out 479 batters and walked 120 in 502 1/3 innings.