The Texas Rangers placed Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow right-hander Kumar Rocker from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rocker (1-4, 8.87 ERA) will start the Rangers' game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. He has never faced the White Sox in two major league seasons.

Sunday initially was scheduled as a bullpen game to provide an extra day off for Mahle. Texas manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Saturday that Mahle is dealing with right shoulder fatigue, and it was an issue in his most recent start against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Mahle, 30, is 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 14 starts this season.

He has spent parts of nine seasons in the majors -- the first 5½ for the Cincinnati Reds before he was traded to the Twins at the deadline in 2022. He had a career-best season in 2021 when he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 33 starts for the Reds.