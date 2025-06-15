Eduardo Perez, David Cone and Karl Ravech react to the Giants acquiring star 3B Rafael Devers from the Red Sox. (2:02)

The San Francisco Giants are acquiring All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a stunning move Sunday evening.

The Giants are sending starter Jordan Hicks, 23-year-old lefty Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Devers' agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, confirmed the Giants were acquiring the Red Sox star.

Devers, 28, is in the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed to stay in Boston in January 2023. The Red Sox will not send any money to cover the remaining $250 million-plus on Devers' contract, sources said.

A three-time All-Star, Devers' relationship with the team suffered a significant blow this spring after the former starting third baseman was reportedly blindsided by a move to designated hitter.

When Triston Casas was sidelined by a season-ending knee injury, the Red Sox approached Devers about filling in at first base. He declined, and suggested the front office " should do their jobs " and look for another player.

A day after Devers' comments to the media about playing first, Red Sox owner John Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora.

Hicks and Harrison give a pitching-starved Red Sox team more depth on their staff while Devers provides a huge boost to the Giants' struggling offense.

Devers, one of baseball's most feared hitter, is batting .272 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 73 games after he connected for a solo drive in Boston's 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

He first signed with Boston as an international free agent in August 2013. He was 20 when he made his major league debut with the Red Sox on July 25, 2017.

He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and led the team in RBIs for five consecutive seasons from 2020-24. He has finished in the top 20 in voting for AL MVP five times.

Devers is not the first Red Sox All-Star to be traded away: The team sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 season -- just a year after he won the AL MVP award and led Boston to a franchise-record 108 wins and its fourth World Series title since 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.