Two-time World Series winner Ron Taylor, who became a doctor after his major league career ended, died Monday. He was 87.

Taylor won titles with the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals and the 1969 New York Mets and never gave up a run in postseason play.

In 1969, he was a reliever on the team dubbed the "Miracle Mets" and led the club with 59 appearances. The right-hander had 13 saves with a 2.72 ERA that season. He earned a save in Game 2 of that World Series when he got the final seven outs against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 11 major league seasons, Taylor was 54-43 with 74 saves and a 3.93 ERA in 491 appearances (17 starts) for the Cleveland Indians (1962), Cardinals (1963-65), Houston Astros (1965-66), Mets (1967-71) and San Diego Padres (1972). During the 1964 World Series against the New York Yankees, Taylor threw 4⅔ hitless innings and earned a save in Game 4.

A native of Toronto, Taylor returned home after his playing days and went to medical school at the University of Toronto. He served as the team physician for the Toronto Blue Jays for three decades before opening a private practice in 2014.

Taylor is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.