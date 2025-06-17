Open Extended Reactions

The San Diego Padres selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Johnson from Triple-A El Paso and optioned catcher Luis Campusano.

To make room om the 40-man roster for Johnson, right-hander Yu Darvish (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Darvish, 38, made one rehab appearance at El Paso in May but has not pitched in the majors this season because of elbow inflammation. A veteran of 12 major league seasons, Darvish is 110-88 with a 3.58 ERA in 282 starts for the Texas Rangers (2012-17), Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018-20) and Padres (2021-24).

Johnson, 29, is set to make his 2025 debut after batting .303 with three home runs in 42 games at El Paso. In parts of three seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2022-23) and Padres (2024), he is a career .177 major league hitter with one home run and nine RBIs in 88 games.

Campusano, 26, did not have a hit in 18 at-bats this season. In parts of the last six seasons with the Padres, he is a career .241 hitter with 17 home runs and 77 RBIs.