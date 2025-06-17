Open Extended Reactions

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre, who guided the New York Yankees to four World Series rings, will be an honorary coach for the American League at the All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Torre, who turns 85 on July 18, will join current Yankees skipper Aaron Boone's AL staff along with Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

The National League All-Stars are managed by Dave Roberts of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and his staff.

Honorary coaches for the NL are Brian Snitker, manager of the host Atlanta Braves, and Miami Marlins first-year skipper Clayton McCullough, who spent the previous four seasons as the Dodgers' first base coach.

Torre, who works for MLB as a special assistant to the commissioner, managed 29 seasons and ranks fifth all-time with 2,326 wins.

A two-time AL Manager of the Year, Torre was at the helm for the New York Mets (1977-81), Braves (1982-84), St. Louis Cardinals (1990-95), Yankees (1996-2007) and Dodgers (2008-10).

He was voted into the Hall of Fame as a manager in 2014 by the Expansion Era Committee. As a player, he suited up for the Braves in both Milwaukee (1960-65) and Atlanta (1966-68), including five straight All-Star selections from 1963-67.

Vogt, who played for the Braves in 2021, was voted the AL Manager of the Year in 2024 after leading the Guardians to the Central Division crown and the American League Championship Series in his first year.