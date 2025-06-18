Pete Crow-Armstrong crushes his 19th home run 452 feet for the Cubs in the eighth inning. (0:43)

CHICAGO -- Pete Crow-Armstrong says he's not interested in participating in this year's Home Run Derby. Someday, perhaps. But for now, the Chicago Cubs star would rather just concentrate on his 2025 season.

"No, that's not for me," Crow-Armstrong said before hitting a mammoth 452-foot home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. "That's a different kind of power. I don't know if I can withstand however long the timer is there. That would be a struggle."

Crow-Armstrong, 23, hit his 19th home run of the season in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 5-3 win over the Brewers. It came moments after he made a diving catch in center field, preserving a one run lead before he extended it himself.

His first-pitch homer off Brewers reliever Rob Zastryzny hit the right-field scoreboard, registering an exit velocity of 111.5 mph. Chants of MVP followed.

"Those moments are ones I really have to slow down in," Crow-Armstrong said after the game. "Those are important to appreciate. I tried soaking it in."

According to ESPN Research, Crow-Armstrong's 19 home runs are the most for a Cubs outfielder within the team's first 75 games since Sammy Sosa (26) in 2002. Despite the power surge -- all 19 home runs have come since April 13 -- Crow-Armstrong reiterated after the game he won't be swinging for the fences the day before the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.

"Maybe when I'm older," Crow-Armstrong said with a smile.