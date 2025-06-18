The Baltimore Orioles said Tuesday night that 19-year-old minor league infielder Luis Guevara has died.

The organization didn't provide a cause of death. Guevara was involved in a personal watercraft crash Sunday in Sarasota, Florida, according to multiple outlets. The team's Florida Complex League games were postponed Monday and Tuesday.

Guevara was signed by the Orioles as an international free agent in 2023. The teenager from Venezuela played in 30 games this season -- his first in the United States -- across three stops. He spent 24 games with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles, and two with Double-A Chesapeake.

His last game was Saturday, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the FCL Orioles at the Pirate City Complex in Bradenton, Florida.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.

Guevara spent his first two professional seasons with the DSL Orioles in the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.