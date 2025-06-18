Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Justin Verlander returned to the Giants on Wednesday night after the right-hander was sidelined for a month by right pectoral soreness.

The 42-year-old Verlander was slated to start against Cleveland as the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner seeks his first win in his 11th start with the Giants.

Verlander was activated from the 15-day injured list, and catcher Patrick Bailey was reinstated from the 10-day IL. Right-hander Tristan Beck and catcher Logan Porter were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The 26-year-old Bailey is coming back from a strained neck.

Verlander finalized a $15 million, one-year contract with San Francisco in January. Hurt by poor run support, he went 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA in his first 10 starts with his new team.

The nine-time All-Star could be helped by the addition of Rafael Devers, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Boston on Sunday.

Verlander's 24 career victories against Cleveland match his most against any team.