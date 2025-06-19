Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night in the largest comeback in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay matched the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Rays also rallied from eight down in a 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18, 2012, and in a 10-9 win over Toronto on July 25, 2009.

The Orioles last gave away an eight-run lead on April 28, 2017, in a 14-11 loss to the New York Yankees. The largest blown lead in franchise history came in a 14-13 loss to Detroit on April 25, 1901, when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore had an eight-run second inning. Brandon Lowe's homer in the fifth made tied it at 8. Jonathan Aranda had a two-run single in the Rays' four-run seventh.

Entering Wednesday, teams were 0-134 when trailing by eight or more runs at any point this season.

Three teams came back from eight behind last season in the majors. Pittsburgh was the most recent team to rally from more than that, erasing a nine-run deficit in a 13-12 victory over Cincinnati on Nov. 23, 2023.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.