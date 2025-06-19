Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees placed reliever Yerry de los Santos on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow discomfort.

The 27-year-old right-hander has no decisions and a 1.80 ERA in 14 relief appearances in his first season in the Bronx.

De los Santos retired one batter and allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth inning in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

To replace him in the bullpen, the team signed left-hander Jayvien Sandridge to a major league contract and called him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sandridge, 26, is in his seventh season in the minors and has yet to make his MLB debut. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 10 games (no starts) at three levels this season.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Sandridge, the Yankees transferred infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera (fractured left ankle) to the 60-day injured list.