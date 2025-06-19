Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jac Caglianone has his first career home run just shy of two weeks after his debut with the Kansas City Royals, and a day after the 22-year-old prospect sat out of a big league game for the first time.

Caglianone won a lefty-lefty matchup by pulling a 95.5 mph fastball from Jacob Latz into the Texas Rangers bullpen in right-center field to give the Royals a 3-0 lead in the second inning Thursday.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run shot off Texas starter Shawn Armstrong in the first inning of a bullpen game for the Rangers.

Kansas City's Jac Caglianone, the sixth overall pick in last year's amateur draft, hit his first major league home run against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The sixth overall pick in last year's amateur draft out of Florida, Caglianone went 0-for-5 in his big league debut at St. Louis on June 3. His average was at .196 after going 0-for-4 in the opener of a series at Texas and sitting out the second game.

Caglianone, who played his first six games on the road before making his home debut against the New York Yankees, swung at Latz's 2-2 pitch above the strike zone, and pointed toward center field as he rounded second base after his 387-foot drive.

The 6-foot-5 Caglianone hit 15 homers in 50 games combined with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha before getting called up.