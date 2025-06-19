Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- James Wood hit a pair of two-run homers, including a game-winning shot in the 11th inning, and the Washington Nationals snapped their 11-game losing streak Thursday with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

With one out and automatic runner Riley Adams on third, Wood drove a 1-0 pitch from Seth Halvorsen (1-2) to center field for his 20th home run - giving the Nationals only their third win in 17 games this month.

It was the fourth multihomer game for the second-year outfielder. He did it twice last September and finished with nine homers as a rookie.

CJ Abrams singled leading off the fourth against Rockies rookie starter Chase Dollander, and Wood homered to center for a 2-0 lead.

Colorado tied it 2-all in the fifth against starter Trevor Williams. Orlando Arcia singled with one out and was awarded third base after second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. caught a liner for the second out but bounced a throw off Arcia and out of play trying to catch him off first base. Jordan Beck doubled in a run and Mickey Moniak added an RBI single.

Nationals outfielder James Wood celebrates after hitting a game winning two-run home run in the eleventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Wednesday. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Ryan McMahon singled and went to third on a double by Brenton Doyle to chase Williams with one out in the sixth. Cole Henry got the final two outs of the inning to keep the score tied.

Williams allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Ryan Loutos (1-0) gave up a go-ahead single to Michael Toglia in the 11th before retiring the next three batters for his first career win.

Dollander permitted two runs and six hits in six innings.

Key moment Henry came in with one out and runners on second and third in the sixth and struck out both Sam Hilliard and Arcia swinging to keep it tied.

Key stat Eight of Colorado's 17 wins have come this month.

Up next The Nationals hadn't announced a starter for Friday's series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers and LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.25 ERA).

LHP Austin Gomber will make his second start of the season for Colorado in Friday's opener against the visiting Diamondbacks. Gomber gave up two hits in five shutout innings at Atlanta his first time out.