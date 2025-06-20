Cal Raleigh blasts a two-run homer to give the Mariners the lead over the Cubs. (0:24)

CHICAGO -- Cal Raleigh broke Hall of Famer Johnny Bench's 1970 record for home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, hitting his major-league-leading 28th and 29th in the Seattle Mariners' 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Raleigh put Seattle ahead and moved past Bench in the seventh inning with No. 29, a drive to the back of the left-field bleachers off Caleb Thielbar.

It was Raleigh's fifth go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later this season, the most in MLB.

Mariners HR Before All-Star Break Year Mariner HR 1998 Ken Griffey Jr. 35 1994 Ken Griffey Jr. 33 1997 Ken Griffey Jr. 30 2025 Cal Raleigh 29 1999 Ken Griffey Jr. 29 -- ESPN Research

Raleigh needed only 73 games to break the record that Bench set in 87 games. The Seattle star shattered the mark with 22 games to spare before the All-Star Game.

"Any time you're mentioned in even the same sentence with one of the best, if not the best ever do it, is a special thing," Raleigh said. "I'm just very grateful. He's one heck of a player or was one heck of a player. And like I said, just very, very happy about it."

Barry Bonds holds the overall record for home runs before the All-Star break, with 39 for San Francisco in 2001.

Raleigh sent his first homer just over the basket in the first off Matthew Boyd.

The 28-year-old slugger had three hits in his sixth multihomer game of the season, which tied Mike Piazza (1995) for the second-most multihomer games by a catcher in a season. Piazza did so in 112 games. Javy Lopez (2003) leads all catchers in multihomer games in a season, with eight in 129 games.

Raleigh drove in three runs to push his season total to 63.

Bench was a 14-time All-Star in his 17-season career with the Cincinnati Reds. In 1970, at age 22, he became the youngest player to win the National League MVP award. He led the NL with 45 homers and drove in 148 runs.

Cal Raleigh's 29 home runs are the most by a catcher before the All-Star break all-time. Matt Marton/Imagn Images

Seattle's Mitch Garver, a catcher by position, hit two homers and drove in five runs as a designated hitter.

Raleigh and Garver are the first pair of primary catchers for a team to each homer twice since Joe Ferguson and Steve Yeager did it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 1979 home victory over Houston.

The duo stole the thunder from NL Central-leading Chicago on a day when Sammy Sosa returned to Wrigley Field for the first time in over 20 years.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.