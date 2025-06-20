Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will be out indefinitely due to a health concern, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Friday.

Minasian said Ray Montgomery, the team's bench coach, will manage the team in the interim, starting Friday night against the visiting Houston Astros.

Minasian added that Washington will remain around the team but won't be in the dugout as he deals with the undisclosed health matter.

Washington, 73, is in his second season managing the Angels, who entered Friday with a 36-38 record.