SAN FRANCISCO -- As he prepares to face his former team just five days after being traded, San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers wants to leave things in the past as it pertains to the Boston Red Sox.

But he did provide some insight into his feelings when he was asked Friday why he'd consider playing first base for the Giants when he refused to do so for the Red Sox.

"I put up some good numbers in Boston and I feel like I earned some respect," Devers said through an interpreter. "If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played [first]."

Of course, back then the Red Sox didn't have an opening at first base as Triston Casas didn't get hurt until about a month into the season. But the overall damage had been done.

The lack of communication between the sides seemingly led to the stunning trade, and now just three games into his career with San Francisco, Devers has to face his old teammates.

"Whatever happened, happened," Devers said. "But they're still my friends."

Devers actually got to see his friends after they arrived in town Thursday, but as of early Friday afternoon, he had not seen or talked to manager Alex Cora. He's confident he will.

Devers was pressed about his former manager.

"I don't want to talk about the past," Devers said. "I don't have anything good or bad to say about Alex. I just want to leave everything in the past."

Devers went on to say it's been a "long week" but he's feeling more relaxed and even happy now. He's 3-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts for his new team, which desperately needs his presence in its lineup.

Eventually, he'll see time at first base -- but only when he's ready.

"It's not a position I'm going to learn how to play overnight," Devers said.

Rafael Devers greets Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse. The new Giants slugger is facing his former team just five days after his shocking trade from Boston. Jeff Chiu/AP

He was asked several times when he might get a start there.

"Whenever I feel like I'm comfortable," he answered.

The conversation eventually came back around to his relationship with the Red Sox, but Devers insisted on putting it behind him.

"I really don't want to talk about it," he reiterated. "I want to concentrate what's in the future for me."