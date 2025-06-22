Adley Rutschman leads off the fourth inning with a home run for the Orioles vs. the Rays. (0:37)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will be out through the All-Star break due to the left oblique strain that landed him on the injured list for the first time in his career, interim manager Tony Mansolino told reporters Sunday.

Mansolino described Rutschman injury as "mild" but added that the team doesn't want to do anything to aggravate the problem and keep the two-time All-Star out longer.

The timeline means Rutschman will miss at least the next three weeks.

Rutschman began feeling pain Friday during batting practice before he was scratched from that day's lineup then placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after undergoing an MRI.

The 27-year-old is hitting .227 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 68 games this season. He has been among the more durable catchers in the majors. After playing 113 games following his debut in May 2022, he appeared in 154 games in 2023 and 148 last season.

