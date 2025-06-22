Francisco Alvarez wallops the Mets' seventh home run of the game to give them an 11-4 lead over the Phillies. (0:29)

The New York Mets have demoted struggling catcher Francisco Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced Sunday.

Catcher Hayden Senger was promoted to the majors in a corresponding move to become the backup to now-primary catcher Luis Torrens.

The moves come after Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a home run in the Mets' 11-4 Saturday night victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, which snapped New York's seven-game losing streak.

Alvarez, however, has struggled at the plate this season, hitting .236 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 35 games. He has an OPS of .652 with 38 strikeouts.

The Mets (46-31) enter Sunday night's game against the Phillies (46-31) tied for first place in the National League East standings.