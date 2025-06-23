Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes are finally getting closer to returning after lengthy recoveries from their respective injuries.

Woodruff and Cortes both pitched in simulated games Monday. Woodruff, who hasn't pitched in a major league game since September 2023, threw 60 pitches. Cortes, who made just two starts this year before going on the injured list in early April, threw 22-23 pitches in the simulated game and about 25-30 more in a bullpen session.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the staff would work together to determine the next steps for Woodruff, who is hopeful he might need only one more rehabilitation outing before making his long-awaited return from postseason shoulder surgery in 2023.

"I've always been a guy, when I'm ready, I'm ready," Woodruff said. "I kind of know that. I'm not saying that's going to lead to results, but I know that I'm ready to go pitch and compete. I think I'm to that point now."

Cortes says he's aiming to start a rehabilitation appearance in early July before rejoining the Brewers just after the All-Star break as the 30-year-old left-hander recovers from a flexor strain in his throwing elbow.

"That's when we believe is the safest -- and I guess the safest and quickest way to get back -- combination of both," Cortes said.

Woodruff, 32, already has been on two separate rehabilitation stints this year.

The two-time All-Star right-hander left the first one with tendinitis in his right ankle. He was pitching for Triple-A Nashville again on June 3 when a 108-mph line drive struck him in the right elbow, leaving a bruise that delayed his return.

"It's been the hardest thing," Woodruff said. "If you don't stay positive with it, it makes coming to the field miserable, to be honest. When the team's on the road and I'm here, me and Nestor are here by ourselves, it's a pretty lonely place."

Woodruff said his family has helped him stay positive. That's also worked for Cortes.

Woodruff and his wife, Jonie, have a daughter named Kyler who turns 5 in August and a son named Bowen who was born last July. Cortes' wife, Alondra, gave birth to Nestor Cortes III in April.

"That's been the biggest help for me," Woodruff said. "I was thinking about it last night. Getting to feed my little boy a bottle at night before he goes to bed, you don't get that when the team's on the road. All these experiences, and getting to see him about to start walking, getting to see that day to day, family's been the biggest thing for sure. That's filled the time up until the game starts and I'm watching the games. Having two kids has definitely kept me busy."

While Woodruff and Cortes move closer to a return, the Brewers await word on the severity of a minor league prospect's injury.

Third baseman Brock Wilken, the 18th overall pick out of Wake Forest in the 2023 draft, hurt his knee during Double-A Biloxi's celebration of its Southern League South Division first-half title last week. Murphy said Monday that Wilken had a dislocated patellar tendon and was awaiting a second opinion regarding the injury.

Wilken, 23, was hitting .230 with a .392 on-base percentage, 18 homers, 41 RBIs and 57 walks in 65 games with Biloxi.