SAN DIEGO -- Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz left Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres after apparently getting hit on the head by a foul ball hit by teammate Josh Bell.

Ruiz was immediately tended to and left the dugout. He was replaced by Riley Adams.

There was no immediate word on the extent of Ruiz's injury.

Bell's plate appearance came during a four-run fourth inning. Bell, who played with the Padres during the second half of 2022, hit a sacrifice fly.