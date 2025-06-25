Alex Bregman gets the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning with his ninth home run of the season. (0:20)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who joined the team on a three-year, $120 million deal this past offseason but can opt out and become a free agent after this season, is open "to any conversation" about a new contract, agent Scott Boras said.

"I always tell the team -- and Alex directs me to tell them -- we're always open to any conversation," Boras told The Boston Globe on Tuesday. "Any player who plays well somewhere, it's something that's important for the team and important for the player. It's an additive.

"I think everybody is focused on the season. But the idea of it is, if you have a player playing at a high level where he's at, that's important for the team to look at and important for the player to look at."

Bregman, 31, is hitting .299 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs, but he has been on the injured list since May 23 with a strained right quadriceps.

"I'm sure he'd like to be back yesterday," Boras said. "He's a quick-twitch athlete, so we have to listen to the doctors, the trainers and take our time to get him ready. It's about being smart."

Boston traded slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants earlier this month after the relationship between the onetime franchise cornerstone and the Red Sox had spiraled since spring training, when Devers balked at moving off third base -- the position where he had spent his whole career -- following the acquisition of Bregman.

The Red Sox have also praised Bregman for his help with mentoring prospects Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony as they've been elevated to the major league level.

"They're at a time in their life where things are really great," Boras said of Bregman and his family. "Playing in Boston is something they really enjoy, and the community has been wonderful to them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.