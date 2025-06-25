San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez on Wednesday will begin serving a reduced two-game suspension for intentionally hitting Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Suarez, 34, appealed after originally receiving a three-game ban from Major League Baseball. He will miss Wednesday's game against Washington and Friday's game against Cincinnati before he's eligible to pitch again Saturday vs. the Reds.

Suarez also was fined an undisclosed amount for beaning Ohtani in the bottom of the ninth inning of Thursday's game. Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts served their one-game suspensions Friday.

Suarez, an All-Star in 2024, is 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA and a National League-leading 22 saves in 35 games this season. The right-hander has a career record of 20-10 with a 3.01 ERA and 59 saves in 171 appearances (no starts) since his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022.

