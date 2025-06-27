Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby is fast approaching -- and the field is starting to take shape.

On Wednesday, Braves hometown hero Ronald Acuna Jr. become the first player to commit to the event, which will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 14 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). On Friday, MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners joined him.

As the entrants are announced, we'll add them to the running list below -- and break down their chances at taking home this year's Derby prize.

2025 home runs: 9 | Longest: 467 feet

Why he could win: Acuna has been crushing it since he returned to the lineup May 23 after knee surgery. Indeed, his numbers are even better than during his MVP season in 2023. It should help that he'll be hitting in front of his home fans in Atlanta: Todd Frazier in Cincinnati in 2015 and Bryce Harper with the Nationals in 2018 rode the loud support to Derby titles. Acuna's raw power should also translate well to the Derby: Among players with at least 500 at-bats since 2023, he has the longest average home run distance in the majors.

Why he might not: Will he run into Pete Alonso again? Acuna competed in the 2019 and 2022 contests, losing both times to Alonso by a single home run (in the semifinals in 2019 and in the first round in 2022). The home-field advantage can also perhaps be a detriment if a player gets too hyped up in the first round. See Julio Rodriguez in Seattle in 2023, when he had a monster first with 41 home runs but then tired out in the second round.

2025 home runs: 32 | Longest: 440 feet

Why he could win: It's the season of Cal! The Mariners' catcher is having one of the greatest slugging first halves in MLB history, with 32 home runs, as he's been crushing mistakes all season . His easy raw power might be tailor-made for the Derby -- he ranks in the 87th percentile in average exit velocity and delivers the ball, on average, at the optimal home run launch angle of 23 degrees. His calm demeanor might also be perfect for the contest as he won't get too amped up.

Why he might not: He's a catcher -- and one who has carried a heavy workload, playing in all but one game this season. This contest is as much about stamina as anything, and whether Raleigh can carry his power through three rounds would be a concern. No catcher has ever won the Derby, with only Ivan Rodriguez back in 2005 even reaching the finals.