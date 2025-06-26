Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will again participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic for the United States, he announced Thursday.

Witt, 25, joins New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes as MLB players who have committed to play for Team USA.

Witt, an All-Star who was second to Judge in American League MVP voting last season, is hitting .285 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and an .822 OPS this season prior to Thursday's game. He led the majors with a .332 batting average in 2024.

He played for Team USA in the 2023 WBC, going 1-for-2 in a bench role. He was a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of the United States' 3-2 loss to Japan in the championship game.